Danna for Mayor

I will make this short. Vote for Danna Elling Schultz for Mayor. She's the best candidate, has the experience to do the job effectively and will represent ALL of Hastings, not just special interests.

There is a difference in the candidates running, and that difference will shape the Mayor's office the next four years. A vote for Danna means you will have an independent thinker who will weigh all the options to make sure our city is run efficiently and all residents treated fairly and honestly.

We are voting for Danna on November 6.

Bruce Cargin and Linda Burton

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.