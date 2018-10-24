Rep Lewis works hard on Juvenile Justice Reform

The list of bills authored and co-authored by Congressman Jason Lewis is amazing! Im particularly pleased that he has taken on juvenile and criminal justice reform. Everyone should get behind these truly bi-partisan efforts to bring sensible reforms to our justice system that is hurting as much as it is helping. Because the federal criminal code has expanded so much over the years it no longer allows for careful consideration of each individual case at the local level. This has resulted in many non-violent, first time offenders receiving harsh penalties and has increased the rate of repeat offenses. Several legislative efforts are targeting improvements. Tell your US Senator to support these efforts! Vote to re-elect Rep. Lewis.