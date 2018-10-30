Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Mary for Mayor

    By Leona Schutt on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

    I have known Mary Hoffman Fasbender for several decades and I know she will bring back honesty, integrity and transparency to our city administration that we so desperately desire.

    Mary will treat all citizens - including all city employees - with dignity and respect.

    Mary has dedicated her life to making Hastings a better community. As mayor, she will be positioned to do even more great things for our city.

    As a long time business owner of 34 years, Mary understands the needs of an established business and what it takes to keep a business successful.

    I have been a resident of Hastings for the last 57 years. John and I have raised our family here.

    We are excited for what Mary can accomplish for our community as our next mayor.

    Please vote for Mary Hoffman Fasbender and remember her motto -

    "For the people - not the podium."

    This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.

    Explore related topics:opinionletters
    randomness