Hastings City Council Concern

I read with great interest an article that the Hastings Gazette published back in October, 2015, titled "City settles with former employee", a lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. In the 17 page document, the City of Hastings, Specifically, Assistant City Administrator; Julie Flaten violated the Federal HIPAA laws. This in itself is a Felony, and did so multiple times, all while employed and for the City of Hastings. In the settlement agreement, the city of Hastings denied all liability and wrongdoing. (If you rob a bank and get away with it, you still have committed the crime)

Mayor Paul Hicks, Council Members Lori Braucks, Councilman Mark Vaughan, and non other than Council person Dana Elling Schultz who did absolutely nothing. A City employee committing a Felony crime while on the payroll, and not one of them questioned it. . . Just something to think about at the polls.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.