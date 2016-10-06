The Support Our Troops Haunted House will be open open from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 14 and 15. (Kim Ukura | Independent Town Pages)

The Support Our Troops Haunted House will be open open from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 14 and 15. (Kim Ukura | Independent Town Pages)

Stage fright will take on a new meaning for attendees at this year's Support Our Troops Haunted House, open the first two weeks in October in the 4-H Building at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.

This year's theme, "Paranormal Studios," will guide guests through a haunted theater where the deranged production team has held captive years of bygone monster magic. The 23 fear-filled rooms may change while stranded guests can only scream for help. Doors become inexplicably locked and spirits can appear from anywhere, organizers say.

Setup for this year's haunted house began last weekend. Around 80 volunteers help staff the production. The volunteers include craftsmen, artists, actors and stagehands as well as families and community members who "staff" each of the rooms in the haunted house.

The haunted house will be open from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 14 and 15. Although the house is inside, the line queues up outside so dress accordingly for the weather.

All donations collected during the event will be used to provide assistance to soldiers and military families in need. The haunt is free to all military families with a military ID. Afterwards, support their mission by writing a note to a soldier and learn more about how the organization gives back to the troops.

For more information visit www.supportourtroopshh.com or www.facebook.com/Supportourtroopshauntedhouse.