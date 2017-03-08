Master Recycler/Composter classes begin March 14

Learn how to inspire others to reduce waste. Understand the ins and outs of recycling, hazardous waste and composting from regional experts and visit recycling facilities. Once classes are complete, participants volunteer 30 hours putting their skills to work with other Master Recyclers/Composters and county staff. A $30 fee covers course materials and optional field trip transportation. Scholarships are available.

The Northern Service Center is located at 1 Mendota Road W. in West St. Paul. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for registration is March 12.

For more information or to register, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “master recycler” or call Jenny Kedward at 952-891- 7043.