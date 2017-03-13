Local teen earns Eagle Scout rank

Scavone, a senior at Farmington High School, joined Boy Scouts at age six.

Scavone led other scouts in building eight benches for an outdoor classroom at Meadowview Elementary in Farmington.

Boy Scouts of America has awarded the Eagle rank to more than two million scouts since 1912. The rank of Eagle is achieved by an individual earning a minimum of 22 merit badges and demonstrating scout spirit and leadership in his troop. The scout must also complete a community project.