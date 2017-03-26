Lerew Kaas achieves Eagle Scout
Lerew Kaas of Farmington's Troop 116 achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 13, 2016. Eagle Scout is the highest rank advancement award available in the Boy Scouts of America. Kaas, a senior at Farmington High School, joined Boy Scouts at age six.
Lerew's Eagle Scout community project demonstrated leadership and community service by leading other community members in building 16 wood duck houses and donating them to the local DNR.
To achieve his Eagle Award, Lerew earned over 22 merit badges and demonstrated scout spirit and leadership in his troop and within his community. Lerew's Eagle Court of Honor will be conducted in the spring of 2017.