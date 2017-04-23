State Theatre rustles up cowboy tunes

For more than 25 years, Wylie and his Wild West band have performed their blend of cowboy, swing, folk and yodeling music worldwide. They are popular on the festival and theater circuit. Stateside, they have performed at such prestigious venues as the National Folk Festival, MerleFest, the Bumbershoot Festival and the Stagecoach Festival as well as appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion," "The Conan O'Brien Show" and the Grand Ole Opry stage. Worldwide, their genre-friendly performances have taken them to China, Russia, Australia, Europe, South America and Japan.

"We are a good-time cowboy band that hates to be boring. The band members, guitarist Sam Platts, drummer Rick Bryceson, and bassist J. Kane, are among the best players in their field. The fans appreciate their approachability and loyalty to the genre," Gustafson said.

As a seasoned singer/songwriter with over a dozen nationally distributed albums under his belt, Gustafson also is known as the originator of the High Plains Yodeling style, which evokes the loneliness of his northern Montana home.

Tickets are $22 in advance or $26 at the door. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.