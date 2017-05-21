Farmington High School bands stage spring concert

"We are incredibly proud of these seniors, whose dedication to music has lasted throughout their high school careers," said FHS Director of Bands Erin Holmes. "This concert is a celebration of their accomplishments and the legacy they will leave for the future of our program."

The concert features traditional band staples like Shelley Hanson's "Albanian Dance" played by the Symphonic Band and Aram Khachaturian's toe-tapping "Sabre Dance" performed by the Concert Band. The concert will also feature some special collaborations. The Varsity Band and Wind Ensemble will sit side-by-side to perform Eric Whitacre's ballad "October" and the FHS Concert Choir will make a special guest appearance performing another Whitacre classic, "Sleep."

Associate Director of Bands Bradley Mariska said the concert is a demonstration of the music department's success over the past year.

"We are fortunate to be able to put our academic learning on display every couple months," Mariska said. "You can come and hear firsthand the amazing musical knowledge and talent at a concert such as this. But this is just one of dozens of special events and community service projects the bands have take part in over the past year. These are special kids who are learning a lot."

The concert will also showcase student conductors and soloists, like senior saxophone player Cameron Werner, who will conduct the Concert Band in the Vaclav Nelhybel standard "Festivo," and senior trumpet player Zach Redlin, who will solo with the Varsity Band band on the Herbert Clarke classic "Carnival of Venice."

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fhstigerband1 or email bmariska@farmington.k12.mn.us.