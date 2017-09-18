PHOTOS: Ramble Jam entertains in Farmington

Kip Moore performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 1 / 13

Brett Young performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 2 / 13

Kip Moore performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 3 / 13

Brett Young performs at Ramble Jam Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 4 / 13

Kip Moore performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 5 / 13

William Michael Morgan performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 6 / 13

Drew Baldridge performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 7 / 13

William Michael Morgan performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 8 / 13

Drake White performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 9 / 13

Brett Young performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 10 / 13

Drake White performs at Ramble Jame. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 11 / 13

William Michael Morgan performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 12 / 13