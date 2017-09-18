Search
    PHOTOS: Ramble Jam entertains in Farmington

    By Scott Wente on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:28 p.m.
    Kip Moore performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie1 / 13
    Brett Young performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie2 / 13
    Kip Moore performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie3 / 13
    Brett Young performs at Ramble Jam Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie4 / 13
    Kip Moore performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie5 / 13
    William Michael Morgan performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie6 / 13
    Drew Baldridge performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie7 / 13
    William Michael Morgan performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie8 / 13
    Drake White performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie9 / 13
    Brett Young performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie10 / 13
    Drake White performs at Ramble Jame. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie11 / 13
    William Michael Morgan performs at Ramble Jam. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie12 / 13
    Volunteers pictured at the 2017 Ramble Jam in Farmington. Photo courtesy of Xpressive Images By Jamie 13 / 13

    Country musicians entertained audiences — and helped raise money for local efforts — during Ramble Jam Sept. 15-16 in Farmington.

    The two-day festival took place at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.

    In its seventh year, the festival was organized by the Farmington Rotary Club and others. It's the club's lone fundraiser.

    Musicians Kip Moore, Brett Young, Drake White, Tucker Beathard, William Michael Morgan and Drew Baldridge performed. Local musicians Chris Hawkey and The Plott Hounds also played.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
