PHOTOS: Ramble Jam entertains in Farmington
Country musicians entertained audiences — and helped raise money for local efforts — during Ramble Jam Sept. 15-16 in Farmington.
The two-day festival took place at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.
In its seventh year, the festival was organized by the Farmington Rotary Club and others. It's the club's lone fundraiser.
Musicians Kip Moore, Brett Young, Drake White, Tucker Beathard, William Michael Morgan and Drew Baldridge performed. Local musicians Chris Hawkey and The Plott Hounds also played.