Rotary honors April students and senior citizen of the month
The Rotary Club of Farmington recognized its April Students and Senior Citizen of the Month at its April 6 meeting.
This month's honorees are Akin Road Elementary School fifth-grader Jaedyn Quimby, Gateway Academy seventh-grader Alex Treakle, Farmington High School student Andrew Cumiskey and Dorothy Schmidtke.
Each month during the school year Farmington Rotary recognizes students and seniors who exemplify the Rotary International motto "service above self." This month's honorees go above and beyond to make the community around them better.
Farmington Rotary meets for lunch at noon Thursdays at Celts Pub in Farmington. Visitors are welcome. For more information visit farmingtonrotarymn.com.