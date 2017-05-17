Summer festivals prepare for fun

Dew Days

Farmington's annual summer festival Dew Days welcomes guests to head south a few miles to enjoy activities and live entertainment from June 13-17.

The popular Farmington Royal Ambassadors crowning event kicks off Dew Days.

Flavors of Farmington will serve up local sweet and savory foods from area businesses under the big tent Beer Garden from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in downtown Farmington.

The well-attended Dew Days Car Cruise will hit the streets at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, and park in downtown Farmington. The cruise leaves the Dakota County Fairgrounds before taking a scenic cruise around Farmington. Music from Onlytunes disc jockey will entertain guests and car enthusiasts prior to the car cruise.

The long-standing Dew Run offers a race that is one mile, a half-mile jog and a four-mile race the morning of Saturday, June 16, in front of Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington. For registration, go to www.farmingtondewdays.com.

The Dew Days committee is also booking live entertainment.

Other fun, time honored events include the Kiss the Pig contest, an art fair and business expo with food vendors, a bean bag tournament, a kids' fishing contest, a medallion hunt, bingo, the famous and legendary Dew Days bed races and many other diverse, family-friendly activities.

Two new events this year are the Safety Zone and Classic Tennis Tournament.

The Safety Zone event will offer demonstrations and training on Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. Participants can learn about smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and basic first-aid tips. Guests can shoot water at a miniature house, watch a fire hose rolling contest and more.

The first annual Classic Tennis Tournament will offer division competitions for junior tennis players from 10 years and younger to adults. All participants will receive a free T-shirt.

The Farmington Dew Days Grand Day Parade will cap off the summer festival at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17 with a full lineup of parade entries. The parade route begins at Dakota County Fairgrounds. To sign up to be in the parade, go to www.farmingtondewdays.com.

To become a Farmington Dew Days volunteer, contact event chair Darla Donnelly at ddonnelly@charter.net or call at 651-485-5882.

The 2017 Farmington Dew Days button designed by Farmington High School freshman Haley Zinnel can be purchased to be able to take advantage of savings from local Farmington businesses.

To see a full lineup of activities, go to www.farmingtondewdays.com or connect on Facebook.

Leprechaun Days

Rosemount's annual summer festival Leprechaun Days plans 10 days of activities from July 21 to 30.

This festival gives guests live music, a carnival, fireworks and food vendors in downtown Rosemount.

The 2017 Leprechaun Days band lineup is booked for three nights. On the first night, the opening band will be Sweet Colleen, a Celtic folk and pop band that will be followed by the famous Martin Zellar and the Hardways band.

On Friday, July 28, the country artist Tim Sigler will bring country music on stage, and the family friendly rock band Them Pesky Kids will entertain on the last night, Saturday, July 29.

"With only two more meetings, we are going to have 60-plus events throughout the 10-day celebration, and the bands are all set and announced," said Steve Ball, chair of Leprechaun Days and president of Midsummer Faire band booking.

Festival organizers are busy planning events. The 100-unit Grand Day Parade will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29. The parade grand marshal will be decided at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in Room 202 at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

The Grand Day Parade has announced a new parade route for 2017. The parade will begin at Shannon Parkway and proceed east on 145th Street, ending at Cameo Avenue.

Check out upcoming Leprechaun Days' highlights and connect with neighbors and friends on the festival's Facebook page or Twitter feed. To gather up a full lineup of events, check out www.rosemountevents.com.

Committee organizers are looking for volunteers to help out at festival events. The Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee meets in Room 202 at the Steeple Center at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.

A special meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Central Park shelter in Rosemount. For more information, call event chair Ball at 651-492-9411 or the Leprechaun Days information line at 651-322-6020 ext. 7.