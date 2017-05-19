PHOTOS: Prom night in Farmington and Rosemount

Farmington High students elected two prom kings and one queen. Seniors are Prom King Drew Cumiskey; Prom Queen Emily Berdan and Prom King Max Mayleben. Photo by Kara Hildreth 1 / 7

Farmington 2017 prom couples include (form left) Korena Torrez, Percy Buckner, Brooke Smith, Derek McKinzie, Grace Ashty and Samuel Castillo. Photo by Kara Hildreth 2 / 7

Rosemount High School prom couples posed for photos during the grand march Saturday in the school gym. Vincent McCorkell and Ariel Nystrom are pictured. Photo by Kara Hildreth 3 / 7

Rosemount High School's prom theme this year was "La Vie en Rose," or living a happy life in pink and seeing things through rose-colored glasses. The student musicians performing during the grand march are Marit Molde (left) and Grace Gonzalez. Photo by Kara Hildreth 4 / 7

Beaming with excitement during Rosemount High's grand march are Adam Brehmer and Tigan Welch. Photo by Kara Hildreth 5 / 7

Standing on stage during the grand march as parents and family capture the moment are Rosemount High couple Sam Haisting and Alyssa Derby. Photo by Kara Hildreth 6 / 7