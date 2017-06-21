PHOTOS: 326 do the Dew Run

Farmington runner Lauren Peterson, coming off her state title in the 3,200-meter run two weeks ago at the Class 2A state meet, won the women's title in 25:12.

Rounding out the top 10 in the four-mile race were John Hopkins of Savage, Melissa Agnew of Apple Valley, Erin Block of St. Paul, Brennen Peterson of Farmington, Jennifer Keller and Tiger state 4x800 runners Regan Sevenich and Michael Cardinal.

A half-hour earlier, Sevenich took top honors out of 136 runners in the one-mile race with time of 4:56. Rosemount's Travis Lorch also broke the five-minute barrier with a second-place time of 4:59.

Peterson warmed up for her four-mile race by winning the women's one-mile in 5:16. She was joined in the top 10 by fellow Tigers Cardinal, Brennen Peterson, Trevor LaVigne and Kevin Tilack.