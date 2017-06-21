Search
    PHOTOS: 326 do the Dew Run

    By Matt Steichen Today at 10:09 a.m.
    A pack of over 100 runners takes off at the start of the one-mile Dew Run race Saturday morning, June 17, 2017, in Farmington. A total of 326 runners competed in the two races. Matthew Steichen / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Young runners take off at the start of the kids race. Matthew Steichen / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    A young runner receives a medal after finishing the half-mile kids race. Matthew Steichen / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Farmington track and cross-country coach Adam Lippold won the four-mile race by over 2 1/2 minutes with a time of 21:50. Matthew Steichen / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Farminton High School state 3,200 champion Lauren Peterson won the women's one-mile and four-mile races Saturday. Matthew Steichen / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Farmington High School state 4x800 relay runner Regan Sevenich won the one-mile race in 4:56 Saturday. Matthew Steichen / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    A total of 326 runners took to the streets of Farmington Saturday, June 17, for the 38th-annual Dew Run.

    Farmington boys track coach Adam Lippold celebrated being named the new Tiger girls cross-country coach earlier in the week by winning the feature four-mile race in 21 minutes, 50 seconds. He defeated runner-up Carter Altman, a member of the Tiger boys cross-country, by 2 1/2 minutes.

    Farmington runner Lauren Peterson, coming off her state title in the 3,200-meter run two weeks ago at the Class 2A state meet, won the women's title in 25:12.

    Rounding out the top 10 in the four-mile race were John Hopkins of Savage, Melissa Agnew of Apple Valley, Erin Block of St. Paul, Brennen Peterson of Farmington, Jennifer Keller and Tiger state 4x800 runners Regan Sevenich and Michael Cardinal.

    A half-hour earlier, Sevenich took top honors out of 136 runners in the one-mile race with time of 4:56. Rosemount's Travis Lorch also broke the five-minute barrier with a second-place time of 4:59.

    Peterson warmed up for her four-mile race by winning the women's one-mile in 5:16. She was joined in the top 10 by fellow Tigers Cardinal, Brennen Peterson, Trevor LaVigne and Kevin Tilack.

    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@rivertowns.net
    (651) 460-6606
