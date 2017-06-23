PHOTOS: Farmington Dew Days 2017

Six Dew Days Bed Race teams competed with Saturday at the 33rd annaul competition. Farmington Fire Department (right) took first and Homestead Church in Farmington (left) placed second. Kara Hildreth / contributor 1 / 12

Eating with determination, Brooke Kruger grabbed the pie crust with her teeth while her hands were behind her back. She won a gift certificate to The Cakery By Farmington Bakery. Kara Hildreth / contributor 2 / 12

The younger girls showed a competitive edge in the contest sponsored by The Cakery at Farmington Bakery. Afterward, Zoe Brule, Anika Brule and Jenna Giacherio shared some laughs. Kara Hildreth / contributor 3 / 12

The Farmington Tiger Dance Team entertained parade spectators during the Farmington Dew Days parade. Kara Hildreth / contributor 4 / 12

Tristan Bengen, 5, was entralled to point a real fire hose at a playhouse Saturday morning at the Safety Zone event. Bengen is the son of Melissa and Jeremy Bengen of Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor 5 / 12

Farmington Yelllow Ribbon Network leader Annette Kuyper was grand marshal leading the 2017 Dew Days Grand Day Parade. Kara Hildreth / contributor 6 / 12

The 2017 Kiss the Pig contestants played "Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader" before the crowning. The contestants were Lynn Bauman (left), Sara Kammueller, the Rev. Rusty Brace, Bill Frame and Kim Bollesen. Kara Hildreth / contributor 7 / 12

Farmington Fire Department won first place in the Bed Races, a coffee pot trophy and a gift certificate from Blue Nose Coffee in Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor 8 / 12

A large crowd showed up to witness the Kiss the Pig contest. The Rev. Rusty Brace of Farmington Lutheran Church won after the public donated nearly $500 in his cans scattered around town where funds support the Rambling River Center. Kara Hildreth / contributor 9 / 12

Dan McNulty, leader of Safety Zone and Twin Cities Fire Engine Association, led the new Dew Days event on Saturday. Jamis Fischer, 4, had fun trying out the tools of a firefighte as the son of Kristi and Rick Fischer, a Farmington firefighter. Kara Hildreth / contributor 10 / 12

Homestead Church in Farmington won second place in the Bed Races competition and recevied a gift certificate from the The Cakery at Farmington Bakery. Kara Hildreth / contributor 11 / 12