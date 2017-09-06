Farmington Library events Sept. 7-15

Thursday, Sept. 7

Storytime for Babies

Stories, songs, bounces and playtime make this storytime perfect for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers. Ages: 0-2. 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Storytime for 2-6

Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2—6. 10:30-11 a.m.

Open Studio

Come to the library to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. See a new sewing technique demonstrated each week and get help with individual projects. 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday Fun for Teens

Drop in for a variety of fun activities all summer long. Ages: 10-16. 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

The Art Assignment

Explore your creativity with the help of PBS Art Assignment videos that feature a popular artist who discusses their work and assigns a project for you to try. Work on your project at the library. Each session will be a different theme. 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Make & Take: Hardware Jewelry

Create funky jewelry from hardware items to wear yourself or give as gifts. Ages: 10-16. 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 14

Storytime for Babies

Stories, songs, bounces and playtime make this storytime perfect for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers. Ages: 0-2. 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Friday, September 15

Storytime for 2-6

Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6. 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Open Studio

Come to the library to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. See a new sewing technique demonstrated each week and get help with individual projects. 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday Fun for Teens

Drop in for a variety of fun activities all summer long. Ages: 10-16. 3:30-4:30 p.m.