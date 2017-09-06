Farmington Library events Sept. 7-15
The Farmington Library is located at 508 Third St., downtown Farmington. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library. Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Storytime for Babies
Stories, songs, bounces and playtime make this storytime perfect for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers. Ages: 0-2. 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Storytime for 2-6
Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2—6. 10:30-11 a.m.
Open Studio
Come to the library to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. See a new sewing technique demonstrated each week and get help with individual projects. 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Friday Fun for Teens
Drop in for a variety of fun activities all summer long. Ages: 10-16. 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
The Art Assignment
Explore your creativity with the help of PBS Art Assignment videos that feature a popular artist who discusses their work and assigns a project for you to try. Work on your project at the library. Each session will be a different theme. 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Make & Take: Hardware Jewelry
Create funky jewelry from hardware items to wear yourself or give as gifts. Ages: 10-16. 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 14
Storytime for Babies
Stories, songs, bounces and playtime make this storytime perfect for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers. Ages: 0-2. 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Friday, September 15
Storytime for 2-6
Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6. 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Open Studio
Come to the library to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. See a new sewing technique demonstrated each week and get help with individual projects. 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Friday Fun for Teens
Drop in for a variety of fun activities all summer long. Ages: 10-16. 3:30-4:30 p.m.