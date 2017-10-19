Makayla Loduha, 9, had fun spraying water at the Farmington Fire Department’s open house Thursday, Oct. 12. Loduha is the daughter of Brad and Nicole Loduha of Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor
Farmington Fire department’s mascot Sparky posed for photos and offered warm fuzzy hugs to children, including Gray Schmode, 2 years old. Kara Hildreth / contributor
Gray Schmode, 2 1/2 years old, looked right at home seated inside a fire truck alongside Farmington firefighter Brian Mickelson. Kara Hildreth / contributor 3 / 4
Jaxson Knox, 4 1/2 years old, sprayed water on a mock house during the open house. Knox is son to Brent and Kelsey Knox. Kara Hildreth / contributor 4 / 4
Farmington Fire Department held an open house Thursday, Oct. 12.
