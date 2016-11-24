Try these 4 innovative Thanksgiving leftover recipes

But after the cook-heavy holiday subsides, families are left with Thanksgiving leftovers.

It’s a great problem to have, but knowing what to do with them can be challenging year after year.

While a traditional Thanksgiving leftover sandwich (as seen on “Friends”) is by all means delicious, sometimes a little more creativity is required to spice up day-old leftovers.

This Thanksgiving, be thankful for the opportunity to celebrate the holiday and rejoice in the delicious leftovers that follow in the days to come. For a twist on Thanksgiving leftovers, check out these four recipes.

Thanksgiving leftover omelette

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 eggs

2 slices of your favorite cheese (suggestion: swiss)

⅔ cup stuffing

⅔ cup turkey, shredded

¼ cup turkey gravy

Extra cheese and gravy for topping (optional)

Directions

Warm griddle or large, flat pan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (medium heat).

Have fully cooked (leftover) turkey, stuffing and gravy warm and ready to add to the omelette. Scramble eggs in bowl and pour onto griddle or greased pan. Spread eggs thin and evenly to ensure they cook through. Immediately add cheese, turkey, stuffing and gravy.

When the egg is cooked through, roll the omelette like a burrito or simply fold in half. Melt extra cheese and gravy on top for presentation, if desired.

Recipe submitted by Justin Slack

Egg rolls with sweet and sour cranberry sauce

Sweet and sour cranberry sauce ingredients

1 cup of cranberry jelly

1/3 cup of apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup of sugar

Egg roll ingredients

1 cup of leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup of leftover stuffing

1 cup of leftover turkey

Egg roll wrappers

Egg for egg wash

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions

Combine sweet and sour cranberry sauce ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until smooth. Combine leftover ingredients in a mixing bowl to make the filling. Spoon about a tablespoon of filling onto egg roll wrapper. Roll and seal with egg wash. Heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Fry until golden brown. (The sweet and sour sauce can be substituted for gravy for dipping as well.)

Recipe courtesy of Tasty by Buzzfeed

Fried stuffing bites with cranberry sauce pesto

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

Leftover stuffing

2 eggs

2 teaspoons milk

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 cup cranberry sauce

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup walnuts

Oil (for frying)

Directions

Preheat oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut leftover stuffing into bite-sized cubes and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk eggs and milk. Coat each stuffing bite with this egg wash, then dredge in the bread crumbs until fully coated and set aside.

In a food processor, blend cranberry sauce, pepper and walnuts; set aside. Once oil is at temperature, fry each piece of stuffing until golden brown – about 4 minutes. Drain on a paper towel and serve with cranberry pesto.



Recipe courtesy of Sunny Anderson, Food Network

(Leftover) pie shake

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 slice leftover pie

2 scoops ice cream

2 tablespoons whole milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of cinnamon

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until well-combined and frothy. Top with whipped cream, if desired. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Kitchn