Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Camp Avanti receives United Way grant

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:24 p.m.

    United Way St. Croix Valley recently awarded a grant to Camp Avanti for a scholarship fund to send several children to camp who else would not be able to.

    Camp Avanti provides an occupational therapy program for children ages 6 to 15 who have learning disabilities and/or sensory processing dysfunction, according to a news release. Through activity, individuals develop the ability to respond productively.

    Camp Avanti provides a safe environment in which children can develop positive interpersonal relationships and improve sensory motor skills through appropriate and motivating leisure activities. Gaining skills builds a greater sense of self-control, competence and self-esteem.

    For more information, visit http://www.campavanti.com/

    Explore related topics:Lifehealth
    Advertisement