Northfield hosts 'Be The Match' marrow drive Nov. 16

During the drive, Surgical Services staff members will complete the registration process for new donors. Donors answer a short series of questions and give a cheek swab. Donors who are a match for a patient in need will be contacted directly by Be The Match to arrange their donation. About one in 430 members of the Be The Match Registry in the U.S. will go on to donate bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cells to a patient.

Donors also can register online anytime at Join.BeTheMatch.org/Northfield.