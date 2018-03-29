Dakota County earns high marks in health rankings

Washington County fared the strongest, ranking second out of 87 Minnesota counties in health factors and third in health outcomes. Just across the river in Wisconsin, St. Croix County ranked fifth in the state for health factors and sixth in health outcomes.

The annual report is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. It compares counties within all 50 states on factors such as tobacco use, diet and access to care, as well as health outcomes based on length and quality of life.

Dakota County ranked 8th in health factors and 18th in health outcomes, while neighboring Goodhue County ranked 33rd in factors and 23rd in outcomes.

Dakota County is actively working to address health behaviors such as smoking, obesity and excessive drinking, according to Public Health Director Bonnie Brueshoff. Strengths in the county include low rate of physical inactivity, a low teen birth rate and access to exercise opportunities.

Poverty has been identified as the top health issue in Goodhue County by a community health assessment committee, according to a news release from the county Health and Human Services Department. The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report suggests an improving trend in the number of children in poverty in Goodhue County.

"This local data is of great value to our community as we collaborate to address health inequities that exist by further identifying real solutions that will ultimately allow everyone in our community the ability to live a healthy thriving life — regardless of their race or income level," said Laura Sand Prink, community impact manager at United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties. "We have some work to do, but our community is committed to making progress."

Carver County west of the Twin Cities ranked first in health factors and outcomes in Minnesota, while Ozaukee County north of Milwaukee ranked first in Wisconsin in both categories.

The report can be viewed online at www.countyhealthrankings.org.