Crisis hotline to shut down in Minn.

Canvas Health, the Oakdale-based nonprofit agency that operates the hotline, requested nearly $1 million from the state this year for long-term sustainable funding, but that request was a casualty of Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s veto of a state spending bill after disagreements with Republican lawmakers.

The hotline was nearly shut down last July. The Minnesota Department of Health stepped in and helped fund the hotline with a $139,000 grant. But that was a temporary reprieve and the money has run out.

As a result of the lack of funding, the hotline’s main number, (612) 379-6363, will shut down by June 30.

According to Canvas Health, callers who dial the number will be redirected to other community resources. Crisis Connection is the only crisis center in Minnesota that is accredited and takes calls from the national lifeline.

Once the local hotline is terminated, any calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) that were previously routed to Canvas Health’s Crisis Connection for triage and counseling will now be routed to another state that accepts overflow calls, according to Canvas Health.