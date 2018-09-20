Ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service urges people who may have purchased the ground beef and stored it in a freezer to throw it out.

A list of product labels included in the recall can be found on the USDA website.

Health officials investigated an E. coli O26 illnesses in August and determined the probable source was raw ground beef. A total of 17 illnesses and one death were identified with onset dates ranging from July 5-25.

E. coli O26 can cause diarrhea — often bloody — and vomiting. The illness typically lasts about a week, but can develop into a more severe infection.