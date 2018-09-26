As part of last week's recall, the Food Safety and Inspection Service tabbed Minnesota ALDI locations as one of the retail locations nationwide to have received the potentially contaminated product.

When asked Wednesday, Sept. 26, which locations in the state were affected by the recall, a Cargill spokesperson said that that information is not known at this time.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21. On Aug. 16, the FSIS was notified of an investigation of E-coli illnesses. The investigation revealed that raw ground beef was the probable source of the reported illnesses. During the investigation, 17 people reported illnesses and one person died.

Common side effects of E-coli include diarrhea and vomiting. The FSIS encourages consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Here is a list of products subject to the recall, according to the USDA:

• 3-pound chubs of "OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

• 3-pound chubs of "OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

• 10-pound chubs of "EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

• 10-pound chubs of "EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749002751.

• 10-pound chubs of "EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.]

• 10-pound chubs of "EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

• 10-pound chubs of "EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND" with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

• 20-pound chubs of "EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO" with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

• 10-pound chubs of "Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND" with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

• 10-pound chubs of "CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND" with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

• 10-pound chubs of "CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND" with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

• 10-pound chubs of "Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND"

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.