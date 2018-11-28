The research, released Monday, Nov. 26, found young adults age 18 to 44 were more likely to have high blood sugar. They also are three to five times more likely than older adults to be hospitalized due to out-of-control blood sugar levels.

“These findings show we need to tailor our care and outreach to address the needs of younger adults with diabetes,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “These people have long lives ahead of them and it is important to ensure that diabetes is managed well so they can live those years in good health.”

Most hospitalizations were due to ketoacidosis, a condition that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports is on the rise among adults younger than 45. Sixteen percent of the more than 300,000 Minnesotans who have diabetes are younger than 45 years old, according to the CDC.

Researchers also found that just four out of 10 young adults met their blood sugar targets, compared with about eight out of 10 older adults.