Two more candidates join school board race

Two more candidates have joined the race for school board and one has withdrawn.

That brings the total to seven filing for three open seats and one filing for the special election to replace Tera Lee, who resigned to take a job in the district.

Incumbent Julie Singewald and newcomer Jacilyn Doyle put their names in at the last minute. Singewald, who has served eight years on the school board, had been previously undecided.

Doyle, 31, a social studies teacher for Minnesota Virtual High School and mother of two, said she filed because she wants to get involved.

“Given my background in education, I think I would be a good candidate for it,” she said. “I just want the best for my kids and the kids in the district.”

They join incumbent Jake Cordes and newcomers John Guist, Garret Roach, Brian Treakle and Steve Wilson in the race for the four-year term.

The special election fills the remaining two years on Lee’s seat.

Kristin Goodreau and Chris Wicklund had originally filed for this term, but Wicklund withdrew to support Goodreau.

“I found out [the other candidate] was a co-worker’s wife that I would be running against,” he said. “I know that family fairly well. I didn’t know they were actually putting in for it. I won’t be running against her. I will be supporting her in the election.”