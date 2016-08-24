Open houses coming up for area schools

Pencils are being sharpened, posters hung and bulletin boards decorated all in preparation for school open houses happening this week.

“I think it’s important for kids to see the classroom where they’ll be spending their day,” said Rachel Foster, first grade teacher at Riverview Elementary. “It helps them to be more comfortable. It helps to meet their teacher and relieve their anxiety.”

Parents are invited to tour the school with their child, meet the teachers and bring in supplies.

Listed below are the times and dates for open houses in Rosemount and Farmington.

School starts Sept. 6.

Rosemount

Parkview Elementary, separate parent nights Aug. 31-Sept. 20

Rosemount Elementary, 4-6 p.m, Aug. 31

Shannon Park Elementary, separate information meetings Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Rosemount Middle, noon-7 p.m, Aug. 30

Rosemount High, 6:45-9:15 p.m., Aug 31

Farmington

Akin Road Elementary, assessments by appointment Aug. 24 and 25

Farmington Elementary, assessments by appointment Aug. 24 and 25

Meadowview Elementary, 4-6 p.m., Aug. 31

North Trail Elementary, 5 p.m., Sept. 15

Riverview Elementary, 4-6 p.m., Aug. 31

Boeckman Middle, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Aug. 30

Dodge Middle, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 30

Farmington High, 3:30-7:30 p.m, Aug. 31

Gateway Academy, 4-6 p.m., Aug. 31