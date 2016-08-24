Search
    Northern's annual system shutdown test Friday morning

    By Matt Steichen on Aug 24, 2016 at 9:01 a.m.

    Northern Natural Gas Company is planning to test an Emergency Shutdown System at the Farmington Compressor Station at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

    The compressor station is located at 4685 212th Street west in Farmington.

    Annual testing is required by the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation. The purpose is to ensure proper operation of system components.

    The test involves venting gas as well as moderately loud sound. The sound is expected to last about three minutes. There is no need to be concerned about venting gas, noise or personal safety as this test is conducted in a controlled environment. The gas that is vented is non-polluting and lighter than air, which means that it will rise quickly and dissipate immediately.

    Any additional concerns can be addressed to Kevin Lewis of Northern Natural Gas at 402-530-3410.

    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@farmingtonindependent.com
    (651) 460-6606
