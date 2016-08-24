Throughout history, rivers have been critical to human movement and settlement. They are landmarks, transportation and trade routes, and sources of food and water.

Rivers have been major components locally as well. While the Mississippi River dominates as the major waterway in the region, the smaller Vermillion River has also been a key component to area development.

The Vermillion begins in the Farmington area, fed by a number of small streams. It meanders through Empire Township, Vermillion Township, the City of Vermillion, Marshan Township and into Hastings. From there, it flows into Bull Frog Pond before splitting, letting part of its water spill north into the Mississippi and the rest southeast for several miles before opening into the Mississippi just downstream of Lock and Dam 3.

In this series, we take a look at the span of the Vermillion River from Farmington to Hastings. Our first step covers the river in local history.

You don’t have to look far to spot signs of the Vermillion River’s influence in Farmington. Though it is seldom referred to by name here, the river pops up frequently as a reference point.

Farmington’s Rambling River Park is named for the river and its trademark twists and turns. The city’s senior activities are housed in a building called Rambling River Center, and when the Farmington School District sought names for its planned new school a few years ago, one of the finalists was Rambling River Academy.

In Hastings, the river enjoys a little more distinction. Here, it got its name from the early traders and settlers here who translated the native’s name for it, “Paint Creek,” according to an 1897 article in the Hastings Democrat. Another account suggests that the name came from the vermilion colored paint that was derived from Chimney Rock.

Many residents and visitors have questioned why the name has two L’s instead of just one, as is the usual spelling of vermilion (the color). The Hastings Democrat in 1910 had a simple answer: that’s the way it had been written (or misspelled) on the original plat.

A part of life

In ways both positive and negative, the river has been a central part of life in Farmington for more than a century. It has been a center of recreation and a target for wastewater, a jewel to be treasured and a nuisance to be straightened out of its natural path by farmers looking for better field drainage or more room to plant their crops.

The Vermillion River’s major contribution in Hastings was powering industry. An 1879 newspaper noted that the river was providing power for four to five flour mills as well as other establishments. One of the mills was the Gardner Mill, which would eventually become today’s Adent Mills, the oldest continuing flour mill in the state. Others included the Ennis Mill, a grist mill that became a linen mill, the Ramsey Mill, the Gillitt Shingle Mill and the Downs sawmill.

When the City of Hastings worked out a deal to have an insane asylum built here, water power from the Vermillion River was part of the offer. A survey of the river in 1895 noted that the river would provide enough energy to power 1,050 16-candle incandescent light bulbs or 140 1,200-candle power arc lamps for 24 hours a day.

In today’s terms, the turbines proposed for the asylum would have produced 78 kilowatts per hour, said former Hastings Public Works Director Tom Montgomery. That’s about one fiftieth the power generated by Hastings’ city-owned hydro power plant on the Mississippi. That plant is rated at four megawatts per hour, enough to serve 3,000 to 3,500 homes. The 1895 rate would serve 60 to 70 homes today.

But the river was more than a source of power.

One of the most significant commercial uses of the Vermillion in Farmington got its start in 1923, when a group of businessmen turned a property originally purchased as the site of a cannery into a tourist park.

Emil Kuchera, who was well known in town as a baker, managed the park for its first year, then took over as owner in 1924.

“A park and camp is something Farmington needs,” Kuchera told the Dakota County Tribune at the time.

In 1925, the camp featured two cook shacks, four latrines, a swimming pool and a canteen that sold supplies. Campers paid five cents for daytime camping and 12 cents if they wanted to stay the night. By 1935, the camp featured 10 small cabins.

At its peak, the camp appeared in a national tourist magazine and drew visitors from around the country. According to a September 1925 story in the Tribune, it attracted between 800 and 1,000 visitors on its busiest days.

A 1923 Tribune story chronicling a Canadian visitor’s experience at the park makes it sound like a magical place where fishing poles and dairy products appear from thin air.

According to the Tribune, the visitor arrived “tired, weary and dust-covered,” but he soon stumbled across a fishing pole, dug up some worms and had caught more than enough fish to satisfy his rumbling stomach.

“But his jaw fell; he had no grease with which to fry his fish,” the story reports. “Wait — what’s this yellow stuff in the river! Butter from the creamery!”

The camp also received visits that were somewhat less magical. In July of 1941, it was the site of a speech by a representative of the Ku Klux Klan.

“His speech was mainly made up of an explanation of the Klan’s principles and platform,” the Tribune reported.

The tourist camp remained in operation through the mid-1960s. The city’s efforts to buy the property on which it was located date back to at least 1968, when a Tribune story reported that the Kuchera family had named a price for the property. Nothing came of the sale until 1985, though, when the city paid $23,560 to add the land to Rambling River Park.

The site on which the camp once stood is now known as the Kuchera Entrance of the park. A set of concrete steps on that site is all that remains of the park.

A similar use was reported on the Vermillion in Hastings. A tourist camp was set up near the falls, opposite the state hospital in the 1930s. It was built on a former dumping ground by J. P. Kimmes and included five cottages for guests to stay in.

Other uses throughout local history included extensive fishing, swimming and bathing and baptisms.

Force of nature

Every year, the Vermillion River’s water level rises and falls with the changing seasons. In July of 1931, it reportedly dried up completely in one place. Hastings construction crews had been pumping water from the river to use in their road paving project. That, combined with an extreme summer heat wave, left nothing more than a small pond under the Vermillion Street bridge.

Flooding was an issue along the Vermillion for many years. Floods in April of 1888 took out all the small bridges over the upper Vermillion River, the Hastings Gazette reported, including the Ennis bridge, the bridge at Bridgeport (a hotel and stable near the old Gardner mill which was swept over the falls), part of the Cadwell mill, and the railroad near Vermillion Station and Farmington.

Winter ice could damage bridges and mills, so efforts were made to keep it from clogging the river. A 1915 article noted that men were using dynamite to relieve the ice pressure from the dam at the Gardner mill.

In 1965, ice piled up at the County Road 47 bridge, causing a major flood that took over 42 blocks in south Hastings, flooding 250 to 300 homes. The flood prompted a series of studies and eventually construction of an overflow channel that prevents further serious flooding in the area.

Next week

Next week, the second part of this series will explore the varied recreational activities made possible by the Vermillion River.

This article is the first in a three-part series about the Vermillion River. It is a collaborative project between the Hastings Star Gazette and the Farmington Independent. Authors of this article include Katrina Styx and Nathan Hansen.