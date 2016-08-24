As Farmington high school principal Jason Berg looks out over Tiger Stadium, still partially demolished from a summer of reconstruction, he’s optimistic.

“It’s still pretty torn up on the north end,” he said, referring to the former grassy hill that spectators liked to sit on to watch games.

“But they are done with the east plaza,” he said. The west plaza, or the home team side should be done by Sept. 2, giving them use of the bleachers, plaza and stadium. At that time the soccer team can move back home from Boeckman Middle School where games had been moved.

Principals at the district’s nine schools are gearing up for the start of the 2016-2017 school year. Some will have their projects done in time, others will continue through October. The projects are a result of a referendum passed by voters last November which provided $45.3 million in building bonds that were to be used to improve safety and security systems at all schools, address deferred maintenance needs such as roof repairs, heating and cooling systems, update outdoor facilities and parking lots and to add kindergarten classrooms at all elementary schools.

One of the projects was fixing Tiger Stadium.

Cost cutting to build the stadium in 2009 contributed to cement shifting when the freezing and thawing moisture trapped inside the subsoil caused it to buckle and crack.

The $1.3 million project forced last year’s graduation to be moved and interfered with the start of fall sports. Berg said it could have been worse.

“The nice thing was it didn’t impact the school too much,” he said, referring to the timing of the project which took place in the summer months. “Not having that major construction happening with kids in the building was nice.”

The only downside, he said, was that the big grassy hill on the north end will not be available to spectators this year because of the time it takes to re-seed the dirt.

Principal Becky Bican of Meadowview Elementary also didn’t see her building’s project get finished in time for school.

Meadowview is adding two new kindergarten classrooms that are expected to be finished by Halloween.

“We have been told that the construction should not be too disruptive to student learning when school starts,” she said. “So we are counting on that. Construction inevitably brings about a certain level of stress, but people are doing their best to remain optimistic and positive about the end result. We can’t wait to see the finished product.”

This $2.2 million project also included new classrooms at North Trail Elementary, where interim principal Vicky Lippert in anxiously awaiting the completion of her new classrooms that will house some of her 85 kindergartners. The school will use other rooms that would have been empty this year and are normally used as spill-over space for science and math programs. They will provide a temporary space for the kindergarteners.

“We did a little bit of shifting so those classrooms would be open,” Lippert said.

Parents dropping off kids will have to pay close attention to posted signs that will prevent them from using the circle drive in the front parking lot due to construction. Also, the school now has a secure front entrance through which all the students will enter.

This is her first year having to deal with construction timelines as a principal. So far, she’s been impressed with the progress.

“It is amazing how fast things happen from day to day,” she said. “The line of communication has been great.”

Farmington Elementary and Boeckman Middle schools both got new boilers for $1.5 million. This project should be complete by Oct. 1, according to the school district.

Akin Road’s parking lot was repaved and Riverview Elementary had its front entrance rebuilt to be more secure. Those projects will be finished this week.