Ground Round closes - Burgers and Bottles may fill void

The restaurant and sports bar has closed, but an Eagan restaurant, Bottles and Burgers, may be coming to fill the void.

“We want to come to Farmington,” said Bottles and Burgers owner Tony Donatell. “We want that space.”

However, there are still several things that need to happen before the restaurant could open in the space left empty by Ground Round.

“We can’t confirm yet because we don’t have a purchase agreement or lease yet,” Donatell said.

On its website, the Bottles and Burgers is described as a “cool, rustic-chic eatery serving burgers, wraps, BBQ sandwiches and salads, plus wine and 50 plus beers.” The restaurant promises “fresh, hand-crafted burgers, French fries made from real potatoes, sodas with natural sugar and not high fructose corn syrup, and craft beers from family-owned breweries right here in Minnesota.”

So what happened to Ground Round?

A sign in the darkened window at 20700 Chippendale Ave gave a hint to confused customers: “The Ground Round is closed and we thank you for your patronage. Watch over the next few weeks for the remodel for the new concept to open in our location.”

The restaurant and sports bar was owned by Kirk Zeaman who opened the franchise in 2013 in the Tamarack Ridge Shopping Center.

Neither he nor his partner Dave Hartnett could be reached for comment by press time.

According to the corporate headquarters of Ground Round, there is no remodel planned.

“The Farmington Ground Round has closed for economic reasons,” said Jack Crawford, CEO. “Kirk Zeaman was a very good owner. We’re sorry to see him leave.”

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson spoke for the owners.

“It’s financial issues that stem from the lawsuit they had with Dunn Bros.,” Larson said of the reason for the closure.

Zeaman and Hartnett previously owned a Dunn Brothers Coffee shop in the same strip mall. They closed in May when they refused corporate dictates to invest thousands of dollars into building ovens for baking fresh pastries for the shop. The two had been buying locally from the Farmington Bakery and wanted to continue. The disagreement ended with a broken contract and a lawsuit, Larson said.

Larson said the “remodel” and “new concept” the sign is talking about is Burgers and Bottles.

“It is very disappointing,” he said of losing Ground Round.

Both owners have been community minded, offering free Thanksgiving meals, participating in Dew Days and offering to host several fundraisers.

Donatell said he was at the meeting when Zeaman told his employees the restaurant would be closing. He said Zeaman had invited him to the meeting to soften the blow and give hope for future employment.

“He’s been such a great guy to his staff,” Donatell said. “It was very tearful. You could tell that they really like the owner.”