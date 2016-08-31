Need a buddy? Sit on the Buddy Benches

Inspired by a boy from Pennsylvania who is credited with bringing the idea to America in 2013, Buddy Benches are an easy way to help eliminate loneliness on the playground.

"The idea is, if you're sitting on that bench, you're up to playing with whatever friendly kid comes up to play," said Jackie Brand, counselor at Meadowview Elementary.

All of Farmington elementary schools have acquired Buddy Benches over the past year except North Trail.

Brand liked the idea because, as a counselor with several students to care for, she's not always able to help each lonely child connect. The bench shows kids how to do it themselves.

The original idea, told in detail at buddybench.org, came from a first-grader named Christian Bucks, whose family was planning to move to Germany for his dad's job. One of the schools he would be attending had a Buddy Bench, which was intriguing to Christian, since he knew he'd be the lonely kid on the playground.

When the move was cancelled, he presented the idea to his school in York, Pennsylvania. The story was picked up by national publications and sparked a movement.

Meadowview installed its bench last year with the help of an Eagle Scout who was looking for a project.

Brand said it was a hit mostly with the students in kindergarten through third grade.

To prepare the students, she went around to each classroom and used role playing to explain how the bench worked.

Farmington Elementary had two installed last month and can't wait to see how they will be received.

Last year, school counselor Jen Venz worked with a small group of fifth-graders from teacher Julie Mogensen's class. They read a book together called "Because of Mr. Terupt," the story of a small group of fifth-graders who had to work together to help someone who'd had an accident.

Venz had them brainstorm about a project they could work on together. A parent suggested the Buddy Bench and the fundraising began.

"We did a hat day in which kids get to wear a hat if they pay a dollar," Venz said. "We had a lot of families donate generously."