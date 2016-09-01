Eastbound Highway 50 closes in Farmington beginning Sept. 6

Motorists will encounter a detour on Highway 50 next week while crews continue to make improvements to Highway 3 in Farmington.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound Highway 50 will be closed at the intersection of Highway 3. The closure is necessary in order to provide a safe work area for crews to work on the curbs and median.

All businesses and residences will be accessible during the closure. However, motorists should follow the signed detour using County Road 66 and Highway 52 in order to bypass the closure.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, weather permitting.

The construction will provide a smoother road surface, extend the life of the pavement, improve safety by closing or modifying access to Highway 3, install drainage and update pedestrian crossings to meet modern ADA requirements.

For more information about this project visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy3farmington.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.