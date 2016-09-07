Household Hazardous Waste drop off scheduled for Sept. 10

Dakota County residents can drop off household hazardous waste at the city of Farmington Maintenance Facility, 19650 Municipal Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste, household chemicals, and electronics will be accepted for free during the drop off event. Televisions and monitors are $10 each. Farmington residents can also drop off up to four automotive tires. For more information on items that can be dropped off, visit bit.ly/2bvGNlt.

Proof of residency in Dakota County is required to participate. No business waste, farm waste, or yard waste will be accepted.

Questions can be directed to 651-280-6905. Visit the city of Farmington website, www.ci.farmington.mn.us, for updates.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is partially funded by the Farmington City Council, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.