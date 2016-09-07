Farmington opts out of state law on "granny pods"

Sorry granny, no backyard pod for you in Farmington.

The city has opted out of the new state law, effective Sept. 1, that allows for temporary living quarters to be set up on a caregiver's property. Written into the legislation was an option for cities to opt out if they felt it doesn't work for them.

"From a planning perspective, there are several concerns with the ordinance that come to mind," said Tony Wippler, Farmington's planning manager.

He listed them in his letter to the council.

The law bypasses the city's ordinance regarding accessory uses, structures and recreational vehicles; the permit can automatically extend without reason not to; there is no reference to compliance with shoreland, floodplain or wetland requirements; and it would allow people to reside in a structure that does not meet Minnesota state plumbing, electrical code or building permit requirements, he said.

Farmington is not the only one with concerns.

Burnsville opted out, as did Woodbury and Eden Prairie. Even Lakeville, whose own state Rep. Roz Peterson sponsored the bill, opted out, but said it would review it again at its annual Zoning and Ordinance meeting later this year.

The city has the option to write its own ordinance to allow caregivers to put these tiny houses on their properties.

"We are going to talk about that at an upcoming workshop," Mayor Todd Larson said.

Aside from giving municipalities local control over the use of the law, several conditions of use were also written into it.

The tiny houses, or granny pods, cannot be larger than 300 square feet, cannot be attached to a permanent foundation and must connect to the main house's electric and water utilities.

They must have siding similar to a standard house and meet building codes. Only one person can live in the unit, and the caregiver must show proof that the person requires assistance with daily living.

They must comply with Minnesota rules for prefabricated buildings or modular buildings, must be insulated properly and meet state accessibility standards.

The law also stated the dwellings had to be used by people who qualify as mentally or physically impaired and are residents of this state. It also limits use of the pod for six months with a one-time six-month renewal option.

Farmington's Rep. Pat Garofalo saw the law as a money-saver for families.

"It's a cost effective way to allow seniors to be close to their family, while still being independent and living with dignity," he said. "It's a new idea. I think some local units of government want to see how it works in other communities. I think it is an option which will bring families closer to each other and save a lot of money."