If you're taking "Wrong Turns" running "Half Empty" and going "Nowhere Fast," you may want to engage the "Power of Positive Drinkin," raise one high for "Merica" and amble over to Ramble Jam Sept. 16 and 17 for the Farmington Rotary's annual country music festival.

This year's lineup includes Old Dominion, Steve Moakler, Lost Highway, Devon Worley, Chris Janson, Granger Smith/Earl Dibbles Jr., Chris Hawkey, Caitlyn Smith and Shane Martin.

Concerts start at 5 p.m. Friday night and run through 10 p.m. the following Saturday at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.

"I think Old Dominion is going to be a really big draw," said Farmington Rotary president Corey Tutewohl, who also owns Janie's Home Team."They've got a few new songs that are getting a lot of play on K102."

Local folks are in for a treat. Old Dominion will be kicking off its coast-to-coast Meat and Candy Tour Sept. 22, which means those attending Ramble Jam will probably get to hear a preview. The album features new hits such as "Song for Another Time" and "Said Nobody."

"It's a huge deal for us to have our own headlining tour and our name on the ticket," said lead singer Matthew Ramsey in a statement on the Old Dominion website. "Our fans have shown up in ways we never imagined and we can't wait to see what these shows will be like. We've gotten a little taste of that energy this summer, so we are very excited for this fall."

What most people don't know, Tutewohl said, is that many of the artists coming to Ramble Jam are songwriters for bigger names.Chris Janson, for example, has written singles for Justin Moore and Tim McGraw.

Caitlyn Smith, originally from Cannon Falls, has written songs for Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Meghan Trainor. She'll be in her element, since she grew up singing in the church and at county fairs.

Granger Smith promises an entertaining show with his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., the gun-totin', tobacco chewing country hick who loves "Merica."

Besides a good time, concert goers can feel good knowing the money they spend on tickets is going for a good cause.

"The big thing is the projects this allows us to do," Tutewohl said. From last year's profits, the Rotary club was able to write a $10,000 check for scholarships to Christian Life school, buy pagers for the Farmington Fire Department, buy a trailer for the Farmington Police Department and donate $10,000 toward the Veteran's Memorial located in the Rambling River Park.

Internationally, the club contributes to PolioPlus for the eradication of polio, has funded a lab in West Africa to help find cures for hepatitis and malaria, and participated in a library project in a Bolivian orphanage.

"That is the whole goal of Rotary, to improve where we live, both here and around the world," he said.

Return visitors can expect the same setup and schedule as last year. The Rotary will again be serving breakfast and having a Bloody Mary bar, which is a plus for folks who camp overnight.

"They don't have to leave the fairgrounds to get fed," Tutewohl said.

Campsites are available at the fairgrounds and passes can be purchased online. Shuttle services are offered to hotels in the area.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $149 and can be purchased online at ramblejamcountry.com.