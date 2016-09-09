Residents can learn how to protect clean water in lakes and streams in their communities by becoming a Master Water Steward.

Applications are being accepted for the Freshwater Society's Master Water Stewards program, which trains residents to protect local waterways from pollution and educate their neighbors on clean water issues. The deadline to apply for the program is Sept. 15.

The 13-session course, which runs from October 2016 through April 2017, is taught by top industry professionals and offers a network of like-minded peers. Stewards build projects in their neighborhoods to prevent polluted rainwater from entering lakes or streams. Past projects include raingardens, rain barrels, cisterns, water-permeable walkways and other clean water landscaping.

Each year, these efforts prevent more than 1.2 million gallons of polluted stormwater runoff from entering our lakes, rivers, and creeks. The projects also remove more than 400 pounds of silt, leaves and plant material, animal waste, automobile gas and oil spillage, excess salt, and other debris from neighborhoods.

Certified Stewards will volunteer 50 hours in the initial year of certification, up to 25 hours each subsequent year and perform ongoing education in order to maintain their certification.

The cost to enroll in the program in the Vermillion River Watershed is $125 per person, which covers course fees and field trips. The cost will be reimbursed to participants upon certification as a Master Water Steward. Scholarships may be available.

To qualify, applicants must live in a participating watershed and attend an information session. For more information and to apply, visit masterwaterstewards.org. You can direct additional questions to the Vermillion River Watershed at water@co.dakota.mn.us or 952-891-7117.