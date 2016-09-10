The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of candidate forums, including two next week that will include candidates representing residents of the Farmington and Rosemount areas.

Candidates from Minnesota legislative Districts 57 and 58 will participate in forums from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Farmington City Hall.

A forum with candidates for the Rosemount City Council will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Rosemount City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15.

All candidates will have a chance for an opening and closing statement. A moderator from the chamber will ask some prepared questions and queries will be accepted from the audience as time permits.

Candidates Cory Campbell (R) and Greg Clausen (D), the incumbent, are running for state Senate District 57, which encompasses all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and the part of Lakeville between 160th and 180th, and between Flagstaff Ave. and Diamond Path. It is a four-year term.

Candidates Ali Jimenez Hopper (R) and Erin Maye Quade (D) are running to fill Tara Mack's seat for District 57A. The district borders include Diamond Path on the east, Flagstaff Ave. and County Road 11 on the west, 140th St. on the north and 180th St. on the south. The seat is a two-year term.

Candidates John Huot (D) and Anna Wills (R), the incumbent, are running for state representative in District 57B, a two-year term. The district borders include Diamond Path and Highway 35 on the east, Fischer Ave. on the west, 120th St. on the north and 160th St. on the south.

Candidates Matt Little (D) and Tim Pitcher (R) are running for state Senate District 58, a four-year term held by Rep. John Kline (R) who is retiring this year. District 58 includes voters who live in the cities of Lakeville, Farmington, Vermillion, Hampton, New Trier, Miesville, Randolph, Dennison and a slice of northern Northfield. It also includes residents in Empire, Vermillion, Marshan, Ravenna, Eureka, Castle Rock, Hampton, Douglas, Greenvale, Waterford, Sciota, Randolph, Stanton, and Warsaw townships.

Candidates Marla Vagts (D) and Pat Garofalo (R), the incumbent, are running for state representative in District 58B, a two-year term. The district includes everything under senate district 58 except Lakeville.

Candidates LeAnn Weilke (D) and Jon Koznick (R), the incumbent are running for state representative in District 58A, which covers primarily the city of Lakeville.

For the Rosemount City Council candidate forum, Vanessa Demuth, Heidi Freske, Jeff Weisensel will attend. Brenda Rivera told the chamber she will not be able to come.

On Oct. 12, the chamber will host a forum for Farmington Mayor and City Council and the Farmington School Board candidates.