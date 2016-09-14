St. Michael’s bell tower getting a makeover

The bell tower at the Church of St. Michael is getting remodeled after water damage rotted the the main support column. The column was removed from the tower on Monday, Sept. 12. (Deanna Weniger | Independent Town Pages)

Farmington may be a quiet town by nature, but this summer it’s been too quiet.

Residents living near the Church of St. Michael have missed the daily ringing of the Angelus bell calling believers to prayer three times a day. Construction on the church tower has silenced the bell, which was temporarily taken down.

Pat Hennen, a parishioner who lives across Ash Street from the church, orders her day by the bell’s periodic peals.

“I was born and raised here. I’ve always heard the bells,” she said. “I’ll hear it ringing and know it’s twelve o’clock or six o’clock.”

The bell was one of several artifacts ceremoniously brought over on a horse-drawn wagon from the old church on Walnut St. where it was installed in the present church on Denmark Ave. in 2000. The steel bell had hung in the former church since 1913.

It should be reinstalled in its refurbished bell tower sometime in November, said John Frank, church trustee.

Water damage had caused the tower to disintegrate.

“What started as a wet spot became a drip and after 14 years, it became a faucet,” Frank said, blaming the problem on defective stucco.

The church had two studies done, one to renovate the tower in place, and another to demolish and rebuild the tower. The church chose to renovate in place. When the heating system went out this year, both projects were combined into a $1 million venture. The church was in the middle of a capital campaign to pay off other debt when these issues came up, so they borrowed from that fund to fix the problems.

Renovation turned out to be more extensive than the congregation had hoped. When the roof was removed and the damaged structure was peeled back, they discovered the main support column had extensive water damage.

“You could actually put your hand through the column, it was that rotten,” Frank said.

To help pay for repairs, the church sold a little over four acres of land to Trident Development for a 70-unit senior rental housing complex that will consist of 15 independent living units, 34 assisted living units, and 31 memory care units.

Construction started on that project last month and should be finished in 2018, according to city records.

The home, dubbed “Legacy of Farmington,” is named for Robert and Lorraine Adelmann and their legacy of donating ten acres of their farmland to the church with the hopes that a senior housing facility would be built there someday.

Frank said the facility will allow the senior citizens to attend church easily and the children’s classes to visit and minister to the residents as well.

Parishioners are already calling wondering when rooms will be available, Frank said.