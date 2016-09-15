In the middle of her struggle with depression, Farmington pastor Kristie Kerr had an epiphany while sitting at the bottom of a pit in Israel.

Kerr was touring ancient sites where criminals were punished by being lowered into a pit with walls so steep they were impossible to climb. As she took in her surroundings, Kristie realized there was no way an individual, on their own, could make their way out.

Thinking back to a verse in Psalm 40 — "He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand" — Kristie realized her depression had something in common with that place.

"To me, that was the beginning of hope — I can't get myself out of this... there is something about my faith in God that literally pulled me out of that pit," said Kerr. "He used lots of different tools ... he used doctors, he used counselors, but there's no doubt God lifted me out of that pit."

Kristie and her husband Jeff, founders and pastors of Homestead Community Church in Farmington, hope to use their own experiences with depression to help others in the community during a four-week teaching series called "Out of the Pit: Hope for Depression, Anxiety, and Mental Illness."

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 18, the series will use personal stories, devotionals and encouragement to explore the spiritual, emotional, and physical aspects of mental health for individuals and the community. Their goal, said Jeff, is to make their church a safe place for anyone in the community to discuss mental health issues.

"We both have had our personal struggles with depression, and I have with anxiety, and then we've walked through it with one of our children," said Kristie. "I just felt so ill-equipped to know where to begin — that's part of why we wanted to do this series."

Another challenge they hope to explore is the sense of shame that can come from talking about mental health struggles in families.

"I think in a lot of churches there's this undercurrent of if you were really spiritual, then you wouldn't be battling this — in churches, it seems like people are hesitant to come forward in that," said Jeff. "We want to bring it out of the dark, not have people thinking this is something they need to deal with on their own."

The series will also touch on issues related to depression and suicide, a topic also on the minds of professionals across the state of Minnesota.

In 2015, there were a record 726 suicides reported in Minnesota, up about six percent from 2014. Over the last 15 years, annual rates of suicide have been trending upward nationally and in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health reported earlier this month.

"This alarming rise in the number of suicides in Minnesota reinforces for us the need for a continuum of mental health care in our communities so that people can get help when they need it," said Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper.

For the Kerrs, it was also important to recognize that mental health has a number of different aspects to address — in addition to physical symptoms, there are also spiritual and emotional sides to moving through these issues.

"When we've been talking to physicians about how to address depression, they have all said you can't just take a pill — you have to take a pill plus go to a counselor or address these other things," said Kristie.

To help community members navigate some of those other challenges, the series will also include representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Water's Edge Counseling and Healing Center, Life Development Resources, and a social worker from Dakota County to each program. These resources will be available in the lobby after each service.

Homestead Community Church meets at 11:15 a.m. each Sunday at 710 Eighth St. in Farmington. For more information on the church and the upcoming series, visit homesteadcommunitychurch.org.