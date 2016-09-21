Ribbon cutting held for Quick Ship Plus

Farmington Economic Development Authority member Geraldine Jolley and Mayor Todd Larson held the ribbon for Quick Ship Plus owner Rich Loch during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14. (Submitted Photo)

Farmington Economic Development Authority member Geraldine Jolley and Mayor Todd Larson held the ribbon for Quick Ship Plus owner Rich Loch during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Farmington city staff, Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce members, friends, and community members also attended the event.

Quick Ship Plus opened on June 30 at 115 Elm St. in Farmington and offers shipping, faxing, copying, legal forms, passport photos, laminating, gift wrapping, banners and mailbox rental.