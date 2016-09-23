Early voting for Minnesota's Nov. 8 general election begins on Friday, Sept. 23 across the state, and Minnesota voters can take advantage of several ways to vote early.

Minnesota voters can vote before Election Day without providing a reason. Residents can either cast their votes through an absentee ballot or in person at polling locations.

It's recommended residents apply for absentee ballots as early as possible. Residents can apply for an absentee ballot online at www.MNvotes.org or in person at absentee voting locations. Ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.

Residents of the city of Farmington can also vote in person at Farmington City Hall (430 Third St., Farmington) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Farmington City Hall will also be open for absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Residents of the city of Rosemount can also vote in person at Rosemount City Hall (2875 145th St. W., Rosemount) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Rosemount City Hall will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

All Dakota County residents can vote before Election Day without providing a reason by requesting an absentee ballot or voting "absentee in person" at the Dakota County Administration Center (1590 Highway 55, Suite 2300, Hastings). Absentee voting starts Sept. 23 and ends Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

In person absentee voters also have the option to deposit their ballots into a ballot counter, rather than using the traditional absentee voting envelope, for the seven days preceding Election Day, Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

Registered voters in Coates, Miesville and New Trier will automatically be mailed ballots 46 days before the election. Non-registered voters in Coates, Miesville and New Trier can return their mail ballots or vote by absentee on Election Day at the Administration Center in Hastings until 8 p.m.

For more information on voting and the election, please visit www.MNvotes.org or go to www.co.dakota.mn.us and search "voting and elections."

Residents with questions about elections in Dakota County can call 651-438-4305 or elections@co.dakota.mn.us.

Residents can register to vote online, by mail, at polling locations on Election Day or through the absentee ballot process. For more information on how to apply to vote, visit www.MNvotes.org.