Lost cow finds owner through social media

The Dakota County Sheriff's Department helped reunite this steer with its owner by posting his picture on Facebook.

EUREKA TOWNSHIP

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department used social media to track down the owners of a lost cow that was wandering Eureka Township Thursday morning.

“I wish they wore dog tags with a name and number to call,” said Deputy Sheriff Jen Lenarz who responded to the call about 6 a.m.

Having served 19 years with the department, this was not her first rodeo.

“It’s a different kind of policing,” she said. She’s wrangled pigs, horses, chickens, sheep and even a buffalo back to their respective farms.

This time, she snapped a picture of the steer, that was found near Essex Ave. and 145th St., and let social media do its work.

Posted on Facebook, the Hereford steer’s picture got shared 128 times until a neighbor, thinking he recognized it, told police where to look.

Police did not release the name of the owner, who lived about a mile from the cow’s location. The Cook and Conroy families, who both have cow farms on Denmark Ave. and were early suggestions in the Facebook comments, said he didn’t belong to them.

The steer wasn’t aggressive, but Sheriff Commander John Grant said it would be dangerous if it wandered into the road.

“It’s like hitting a brick wall,” he said.

A few neighbors helped round up the steer while Lenarz made sure it stayed out of the road.

The tongue-in-cheek post welcomed cow jokes.

“We’ll throw the first joke out there for our city partners #pasturepolice,” it read.

Lenarz said she’s used to the ribbing.

“I tell my friends I’ve got to go get a cow and they just laugh at me,” she said.

Facebook users couldn’t resist.

“I wasn’t trying to be cheesy or milk this situation out. I hope you don’t have a beef with me,” said one particularly punny commenter named Sara Chouinard. She also suggested the cow “moooove along home.”

Martha Kelly added, “Isn’t it pasture bedtime?”

Another asked if it has been cited for not using a cowbell.

At 3:19 p.m., the sheriff’s department posted, “Everyone has been re-united. Thanks for the shares!”