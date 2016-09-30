FHS Marching Band earns 'Esprit de Corps Award' at festival

The Farmington High School Marching Band earned the Esprit de Corps Award, given to one band at the festival that best exemplifies sportsmanship, pride, and loyalty, at the Rosemount Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.

FHS took third place in Class A and won the Caption Award for best drum majors, awarded to senior Donald Selmer and junior Taylor Phinney. The band also received the Esprit de Corps Award, given to one band at the festival that best exemplifies sportsmanship, pride, and loyalty. This is the third year of competition for the program.

The Tiger Marching band will present their show, "The Rave from the Graves of Vienna" again on Friday, Sept. 30 evening during the Homecoming football game vs. Burnsville. They will also be competing at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships on Oct. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium, a competition featuring 30 bands from four states.