Seminar on stress relief for kids offered Oct. 4

"Speaking of Kids" is a series of seminars being offered by the Farmington and Lakeville School Districts. The seminars will empower parents, educators and caregivers by providing information and ideas to enhance their relationships with children and to help them succeed.

The first seminar, entitled "Stress Relief for Kids: Five Stress-Busters Parents and Caregivers Can Teach Children," will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Meadowview Elementary School cafeteria, 6100 195th Street W., Farmington.

Led by Toni Schutta, this seminar will provide five specific skills that children can be taught to reduce and manage stress. Schutta will share the signs and symptoms of kids' stress and how to respond in helpful ways.

Registration information is available at www.speakingofkids.info or by calling Farmington Community Education at 651-460-3200. Childcare is available by registration prior to the event. Free Continuing Education Credits are available with registration.

The other seminars are planned for Nov. 14, Feb. 13 and March 6, 2017. More information is available at www.speakingofkids.info.