Dodge Middle pool to get new dehumidifier

Swimmers and spectators will be able to breathe easier now that the Farmington Area School Board has approved replacing the pool's 19-year-old dehumidification unit.

"When it's not working, well, it's just stale and humid air," said Colm Griffin, aquatics coordinator. His office is poolside at Dodge Middle School, and he's seen the unit break down and be repaired multiple times.

"I'm sitting here with a fan blowing on me as we speak," he said.

He's been lobbying for its replacement for years, but there was always a building maintenance issue with a higher priority.

Work will include removing a portion of the second floor on the southeast facing wall, as well as replacing the gears in the pool mechanical room.

Construction will begin in March and will take six weeks to complete, said Tim Rabbitts, executive vice president of Hallberg Engineering. The company is hoping to fit repairs in between swimming seasons.

The $525,000 expense will be paid for out of the $45 million facilities bond approved by voters last year.

The school board approval puts the bid process in motion.

"I am so glad this project is being done," said financial director Jane Houska. "I've been hearing about this project since I came in 2004. It's a very high ticket item. I'm very thankful that the community approved this bond last year."

Rabbitts said it needs to be done.

"It is past its lifetime," he said. "It's not unsafe. I don't want to get you worried, but it is time to replace it."

Board member Jake Cordes was happy to approve the project.

"As a former swimmer, I knew about this issue 11 years ago," he said. "It will make going to swimming much more enjoyable."