One Book One Farmington kicks off program Oct. 4

In October, the Farmington community is invited to gather together in reading as part of One Book One Farmington.

The first reading selection for the program is "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" by William Kamkwaba, an autobiographical tale of a boy who struggles against the odds to bring power to his tiny village in Malawi. A grant from the Farmington Area Education Foundation has allowed hundred of copies of the book to be purchased for the community to checkout from school media centers and the local library. There is also a picture book for younger readers.

The goal of One Book One Farmington is to encourage community members of all ages to gather together around literature that will help stretch perspectives and explore the wider world.

It is a collaborative effort between the Farmington Library, Farmington educators, and the Dakota County Library system.

Throughout the month, there will be three opportunities to discuss the book with others in the community.

Reading groups will gather at the Farmington Library on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 7-8 p.m. There will be a third discussion on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. in the Farmington High School Media Center.

The program will also include a screening of "William and the Windmill," a feature-length documentary about William Kamkwamba, on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Farmington Library and Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. in the Farmington High School Recital Hall.

In addition, there will also be several hands-on activities connected to themes and lessons in the book. On Monday, Oct. 10 from 1-3 p.m., community members can learn about electricity generation and transmission at the Farmington Library.

On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m., ages 10 and up can build paper circuits to created three dimensional images that light up with small LEDs.

And on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m., COMPAS artist Anne Reid will hold a workshop with adults and teens at 16 and up to create garden sculptures powered by the wind.

Attendees can register for the Oct. 13 and Oct. 18 workshops through the Dakota County Library events calendar at www.dakotacounty.us/library or by calling the Farmington Library at 651-438-0250.

For more information on One Book One Farmington visit www.onebookonefarmington.org.