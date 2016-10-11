Candidates for seats on the Farmington City Council and Farmington School Board will have the chance to share their ideas in two candidate forums hosted next week by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates for Farmington mayor and city council will participate in a forum from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Farmington City Hall (430 Third St.).

The only candidate for mayor is incumbent Todd Larson. City council candidates include newcomers Brett Wilson and Robyn Craig, challenging incumbents Douglas Bonar and Terry Donnelly for two four-year terms.

A forum with candidates for the Farmington Area School Board will follow, from 8:30-9:30 p.m., also at Farmington City Hall.

Candidates in the forum include incumbent Jake Cordes and newcomers Jacilyn Doyle, John Guist, Garret Roach, Julie Singewald and Steve Wilson.

Candidate Brian Treakle announced that he is withdrawing from the school board election to care for his ailing father. His name will still appear on the ballot, as his announcement came after the filing deadline.

Treakle served on the school board from 2010 to 2014, but lost his seat to Steve Corraro in the subsequent election.

The six remaining candidates are running to fill three open seats.

Kristen Goodreau, the only candidate running in a special election to fill the final two years of a term vacated this spring, is also scheduled to participate in the forum.

Both forums will be replayed throughout election season on Cable Television Channels 180 and 188 and will also be available for viewing online.