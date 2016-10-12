Dakota Electric to host career fair

Dakota Electric Association is inviting students and anyone interested in energy jobs to stop by the cooperative's career open house on Monday, Oct. 17.

Company employees will be on hand to talk about a variety of careers and the educational requirements of those careers. Students will learn about jobs, tour the facility, enjoy refreshments and have a chance to win a college scholarship. Representatives from Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Jackson, and Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, will be on hand as well.

Whether someone has an interest in finance, marketing, powerline work, engineering or more, this event will provide an opportunity to talk to people in a variety of careers to find out what the jobs are like and what education might be needed.

The public is invited to the cooperative's office (4300 220th St. W., Farmington) from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 17. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.dakotaelectric.com or contact Malinda at 651-463-6255.